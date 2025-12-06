Lido Advisors LLC Invests $1.06 Million in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF $EWN

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth $735,000. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 178,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 522.6% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 14,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter valued at about $604,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.16. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $59.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.