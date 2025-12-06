Necip Sayiner Sells 1,271 Shares of Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Stock

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $248,022.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $678,892.06. This represents a 26.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SNDK opened at $228.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 713.97. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $284.76.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,057,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDK. Wedbush upped their price objective on Sandisk from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Sandisk from $65.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

