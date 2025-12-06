Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Acquires 125,000 Shares of Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 125,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $177,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 71,875,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,062,500. The trade was a 0.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $217,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 75,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 7,550,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $9,815,000.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 350,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $448,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $338,250.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 225,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $274,500.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

Standard BioTools stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Standard BioTools from $1.55 to $1.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Standard BioTools from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard BioTools presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.35.

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Standard BioTools by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,225,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 69,104 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 42,247 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,236,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at $862,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

