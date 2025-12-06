Insider Buying: Team (NYSE:TISI) Major Shareholder Purchases $197,743.22 in Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 13,334 shares of Team stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $197,743.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,600,630 shares in the company, valued at $23,737,342.90. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 700 shares of Team stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $10,423.00.

Team stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. Team, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

Team (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 753.94% and a negative net margin of 5.95%.The company had revenue of $224.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 22NW LP purchased a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth about $589,000. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Team by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 33,693 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Team by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Team by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Team by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Team in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Team currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

