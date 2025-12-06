Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Acquires 150,000 Shares of Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 72,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,545,000. The trade was a 0.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 125,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $177,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 75,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 7,550,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $9,815,000.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 350,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $448,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $338,250.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 225,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00.

NASDAQ:LAB opened at $1.43 on Friday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAB. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in Standard BioTools by 1.9% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 77,558,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,245,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 263,845 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 15,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,384 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 11,362,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,804 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,441,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 235,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAB. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Standard BioTools from $1.55 to $1.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Standard BioTools from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard BioTools currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.35.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

