O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Upgraded by Baird R W to “Strong-Buy” Rating

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.05.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $98.89 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at $485,190. This trade represents a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836.68. The trade was a 98.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

