AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AMC Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

AMC Networks Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $391.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.06.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 6.03%.The firm had revenue of $561.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3,351.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 100,158 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 8.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 69,395 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

