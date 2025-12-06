Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SABR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Get Sabre alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sabre

Sabre Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Sabre has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sabre will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.