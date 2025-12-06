GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Susquehanna

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GE. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GE Aerospace to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.31.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE GE opened at $283.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.03. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $316.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,989,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,577,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,562,000 after buying an additional 308,730 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after buying an additional 1,492,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,113,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,956,000 after buying an additional 724,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

