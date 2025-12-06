Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded by Baird R W to Hold

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $894,605.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 108,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,219.42. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $221,245.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,425.92. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,892. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $299,360,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,595,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $175,294,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,349,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $73,699,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

