Natl Bk Canada Downgrades Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to Hold

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Natl Bk Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Veritas lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.71.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.5%

Teck Resources stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $437,657,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 157,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,428,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,555,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 368,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 32.6% during the second quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 322,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 79,302 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

