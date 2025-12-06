MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Upgraded to “Strong Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of MBX Biosciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MBX Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MBX Biosciences from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

MBX Biosciences Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of MBX opened at $31.97 on Thursday. MBX Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.16.

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10.

In other news, Director Steven L. Hoerter bought 20,000 shares of MBX Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,219,440 shares in the company, valued at $93,949,920. The trade was a 14.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 706,666 shares of company stock valued at $12,537,788. 52.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences by 4,131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in MBX Biosciences by 117.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MBX Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in MBX Biosciences by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

