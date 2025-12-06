Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRDO. New Street Research set a $240.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.85.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $176.04 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $213.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.42 and a beta of 2.63.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $268.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.99 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 272.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $3,084,879.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,777,675.61. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $8,597,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,668,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,491,983.52. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 959,371 shares of company stock worth $147,090,265. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

