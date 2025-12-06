Adam Blitzer Sells 8,508 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,349,368.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 173,220 shares in the company, valued at $27,472,692. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Blitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Adam Blitzer sold 8,023 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $1,240,436.03.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.75 and its 200 day moving average is $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.42, a PEG ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.23. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $201.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Datadog’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Macquarie increased their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $184.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $179.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

