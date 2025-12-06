Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DE. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.95.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $475.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.21. The company has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $403.01 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.01%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total value of $5,553,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 112,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,496.24. This represents a 8.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $1,578,243,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $571,073,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 573.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 842,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,597,000 after acquiring an additional 717,808 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,946,000 after acquiring an additional 410,636 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,442,000 after acquiring an additional 361,526 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.