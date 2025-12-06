Apogee Therapeutics Inc. $APGE Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 10,570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 52.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 642,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after buying an additional 220,561 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 176.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 43,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of APGE opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.41. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $77.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Therapeutics

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 271,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,333,100. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,232,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,486,354.87. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 86,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,408 over the last ninety days. 42.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apogee Therapeutics Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

