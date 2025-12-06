Shawbrook Group (LON:SHAW) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shawbrook Group plc (LON:SHAW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 438.80 and last traded at GBX 428.60, with a volume of 762038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435.

Shawbrook Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.21.

Get Shawbrook Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Shawbrook Group

In related news, insider Andrew Didham bought 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 370 per share, for a total transaction of £19,998.50. Also, insider Lan Tu bought 6,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 370 per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.20. Insiders have purchased 17,566 shares of company stock worth $6,499,420 in the last quarter.

Shawbrook Group Company Profile

Shawbrook Group plc is a lending and savings bank. The Company operates through four segments: Property Finance, Business Finance, Consumer Lending and Central. The Property Finance segment provides mortgages for investors, businesses and personal customers. It serves professional landlords and property traders in residential and commercial asset classes across long-term and shorter-term finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shawbrook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawbrook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.