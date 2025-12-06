Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 10,820 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of CBIZ worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Finance LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter worth $26,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $90.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.00.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $693.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.18 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 8,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $410,587.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,260.24. This represents a 18.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad S. Lakhia purchased 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $99,930.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 40,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,729.84. This trade represents a 5.35% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings cut CBIZ from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

