Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 28,251 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,251 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 12.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 2.5% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Okta from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 6,091 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $564,087.51. Following the transaction, the executive owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,474.87. This trade represents a 46.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,336 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,920. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 64,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average is $93.68.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.23 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.87%.Okta’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

