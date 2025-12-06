Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.44 and last traded at $55.7810, with a volume of 144913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 0.6%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $346.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.64 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.04%.The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners LP will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2.29%.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 817,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,340 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 96,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 92,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

