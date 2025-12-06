Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Trading Down 16.9% – What’s Next?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185 and last traded at GBX 185.80. 8,659,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 1,461,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. The company has a market cap of £708.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 230.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 221.33.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

