i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 2570498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Insider Transactions at i-80 Gold

In other i-80 Gold news, Director John William Seaman bought 30,000 shares of i-80 Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 326,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,750.26. This trade represents a 10.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About i-80 Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in i-80 Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,877,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,263,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,561 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 19,700,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,661 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,909,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 11,173,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 504,035 shares during the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.