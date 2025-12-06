i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 2570498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
i-80 Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.
Insider Transactions at i-80 Gold
In other i-80 Gold news, Director John William Seaman bought 30,000 shares of i-80 Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 326,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,750.26. This trade represents a 10.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About i-80 Gold
i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than i-80 Gold
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Rocket Lab’s Big Rebound? Analysts Suggest the Dip’s a Gift
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Meta’s AI Moment? New SAM 3 Model Has Wall Street Turning Bullish
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Snowflake Stock: The Dip That Smart Investors Are Buying Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.