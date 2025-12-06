Legal & General Group Plc Sells 46,471 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. $ORLA

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,471 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.12% of Orla Mining worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Orla Mining during the second quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new position in Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

