Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in New Gold Inc. $NGD

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 3,077.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774,811 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of New Gold worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1,837.7% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NGD stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $8.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on New Gold from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, October 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

