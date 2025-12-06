Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $3.80 Million in Cantaloupe, Inc. $CTLP

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 345,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.47% of Cantaloupe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 10.4% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.73.

Shares of CTLP opened at $10.59 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $780.48 million, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

In other news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart sold 62,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $667,882.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,485.67. This represents a 54.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Gaurav Singal sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $154,311.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 25,989 shares in the company, valued at $275,743.29. This trade represents a 35.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 277,374 shares of company stock worth $2,948,195 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

