Avantor, Inc. $AVTR Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,551 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 50.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 69,772 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Avantor by 85.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on Avantor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -83.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Avantor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.