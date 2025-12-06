KBR, Inc. $KBR Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,506 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in KBR by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in KBR by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Down 0.6%

KBR stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. KBR had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. KBR’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. KBR’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KBR shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on KBR in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KBR

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.