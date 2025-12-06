Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 394.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250,381 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rithm Capital worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RITM. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 635,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth $268,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 13.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 100.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 33,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

RITM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other news, insider David Zeiden sold 19,285 shares of Rithm Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $214,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 301,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $3,317,028.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.22. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

