Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 16,249 Shares of Lear Corporation $LEA

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,249 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Lear worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 78.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,577,000 after buying an additional 558,538 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 483.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,625,000 after acquiring an additional 470,096 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,657,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after purchasing an additional 165,494 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 38.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 540,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after purchasing an additional 149,644 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Lear from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Lear in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Lear Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE LEA opened at $107.70 on Friday. Lear Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. Lear had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

