3,400,000 Shares in Barclays PLC $BCS Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,206,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.10% of Barclays as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

BCS opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

