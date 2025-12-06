Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 144,890 Shares of TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144,890 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 111,644 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 134,616 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.7% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 238,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 19,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $47.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In other news, CFO Alf Melin sold 113,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $4,392,273.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 241,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,310,415.40. This represents a 32.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 80,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $3,079,658.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 876,603 shares of company stock valued at $33,832,588 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

