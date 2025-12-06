Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,299,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,207,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.31% of Etsy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 30.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard Edward Colburn III sold 3,200 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $184,960.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,568.60. The trade was a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Bradley Minor sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $178,921.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,233.13. This represents a 29.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,105 shares of company stock valued at $24,882,354. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. UBS Group boosted their price target on Etsy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Etsy Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

