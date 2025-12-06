Norges Bank Invests $64.43 Million in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,548,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,433,000. Norges Bank owned 1.30% of Brookfield Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $5,361,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 151,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $47.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 384.0%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIPC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

