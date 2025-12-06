Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Norges Bank bought a new position in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,140,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,057,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.90% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 149.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 287.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRBR. DA Davidson set a $38.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.21 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $122,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,335.16. This represents a 6.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

