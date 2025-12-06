Norges Bank Makes New $60.57 Million Investment in MGM Resorts International $MGM

Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,761,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,570,000. Norges Bank owned 0.65% of MGM Resorts International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 36,683 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $8,571,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,753,630.76. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,538.52. This represents a 65.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MGM shares. Argus cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.97.

Read Our Latest Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.