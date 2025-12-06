Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 30,962 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 655.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,962 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATI. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at $44,867,000. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in ATI by 68.7% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,212,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after acquiring an additional 493,944 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at about $21,807,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ATI by 33.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,262,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 35.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,132,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,913,000 after acquiring an additional 296,634 shares during the period.

ATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ATI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

In related news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $1,735,262.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 223,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,360,036.63. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $1,029,945.67. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,663,599.86. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,328 shares of company stock worth $16,667,123. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. ATI had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.71%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

