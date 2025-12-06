Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 709,028 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 709,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,437,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.17% of Selective Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $618,465,000 after purchasing an additional 135,324 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,705,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,109,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,175,000 after buying an additional 63,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,773,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 805,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62,503 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.6%

SIGI opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $100.14.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.78%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.