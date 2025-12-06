Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 726,685 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 726,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,978,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.79% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLYVK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 49.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 26.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 118.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,137,000 after purchasing an additional 307,902 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLYVK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has an average rating of “Reduce”.

NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $81.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.21. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 1 year low of $60.55 and a 1 year high of $102.62.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

