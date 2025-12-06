11,279,267 Shares in Coty $COTY Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,279,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,449,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.29% of Coty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COTY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,346,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Coty by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,761,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 393,971 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Coty by 662.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 956,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 830,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,535,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 450,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Price Performance

Coty stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. Coty has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Coty has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.210 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.25 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COTY

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.