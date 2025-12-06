Figma (NYSE:FIG) CFO Sells $559,436.45 in Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CFO Praveer Melwani sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $559,436.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,591,139 shares in the company, valued at $56,405,877.55. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Praveer Melwani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Praveer Melwani sold 10,000 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Praveer Melwani sold 13,000 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $564,980.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Praveer Melwani sold 14,532 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $631,706.04.

On Monday, November 3rd, Praveer Melwani sold 16,092 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $775,151.64.

Figma Stock Performance

FIG stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. Figma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $142.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $1.66. The business had revenue of $274.17 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Figma in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Figma from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Figma from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Figma in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Figma from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of Figma in the third quarter worth about $1,310,305,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,108,879,000. a16z Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $842,687,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,510,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Figma in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,034,000.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

