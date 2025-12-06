Norges Bank Invests $57.68 Million in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,603,110 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,680,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.12% of First Financial Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Hovde Group upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $41.83.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.21 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,700 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $52,241.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $214,218.83. This represents a 32.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,960.15. This represents a 8.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 4,353 shares of company stock valued at $134,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

