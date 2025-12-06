572,315 Shares in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 572,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,901,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Southern Copper as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,719,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,002,000 after purchasing an additional 168,005 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 3.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,398,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,982,000 after buying an additional 30,232 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 979,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,134,000 after buying an additional 75,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 941,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,273,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $140.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28. The stock has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Southern Copper Corporation has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $144.81.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $92.00 to $114.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $89.10) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 target price on Southern Copper and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Southern Copper

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at $175,835. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,148 shares of company stock valued at $152,218. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.