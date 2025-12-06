Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,045,994 Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,045,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,452,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.36% of Bentley Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 682.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 361.9% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 237.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.73.

Shares of BSY opened at $43.19 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $375.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.57 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

