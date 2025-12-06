Norges Bank Invests $53.41 Million in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 176,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,406,000. Norges Bank owned 0.79% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDGL. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 40,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective (up from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $577.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.03. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $605.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.37 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carole Huntsman sold 1,958 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.11, for a total value of $1,082,989.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,799.52. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 8,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.96, for a total value of $4,428,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,789.12. The trade was a 28.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 40,885 shares of company stock worth $20,576,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

