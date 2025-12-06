371,051 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 371,051 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,138,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.63% of Generac as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Generac by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 740.7% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Generac by 357.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth $44,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 542,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,365,831.38. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $162.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $203.25. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). Generac had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Generac’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Generac from $217.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $188.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.06.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

