Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,671 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of PJT Partners worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at about $12,587,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 1,394.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in PJT Partners by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,934 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,948,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,869,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price objective on PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

PJT Partners Price Performance

NYSE:PJT opened at $175.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.50. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $190.27.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.61. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 10.75%.The company had revenue of $447.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

