Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 34,228 Shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 165.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,228 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Boise Cascade worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 630.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 28.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $73.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.27. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boise Cascade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

