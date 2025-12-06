Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 1,042.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,834 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 27.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 228,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 49,501 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth approximately $724,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth approximately $6,438,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 223,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 71,834 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at $850,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Price Performance

NYSE BROS opened at $58.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average is $61.92. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 117.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research cut Dutch Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $93,062,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,254.48. This represents a 99.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $35,930,054.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,254.48. This trade represents a 98.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $189,800,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.