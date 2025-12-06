Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Penguin Solutions, Inc. $PENG

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.43% of Penguin Solutions worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Penguin Solutions by 82.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the second quarter worth $158,000.

Penguin Solutions Stock Performance

PENG opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Penguin Solutions ( NASDAQ:PENG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Penguin Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.82%.The business had revenue of $337.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.11 million. Penguin Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Penguin Solutions from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research lowered Penguin Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Penguin Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penguin Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

