Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading Down 40% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) traded down 40% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 803,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 738% from the average session volume of 95,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Cantex Mine Development Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$16.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.
Cantex Mine Development Company Profile
Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.
